HESSTON — Even when it's not at full strength, the Sacred Heart golf team can be quite formidable.

The Knights won their fifth consecutive Class 2A state team title Wednesday, but this one came with a plot twist. Sacred Heart played the 18-hole event at Hesston Golf Park with only four players, the minimum allowed to compete for a team title and two short of the typical six-man squads they’ve sent to state the last four years.

Junior Tate Herrenbruck and sophomores Kameron Shaw, Caleb Gilliland and Morgan Newell — each knowing their round would have to count toward the team score — combined for a 313 to win by 12 shots over runner-up Yates Center.

“To win without our full team is quite an accomplishment,” Herrenbruck said. “This year it was all about team.

“The last couple of years the question after the tournament was ‘How much did we win by?’ This year it was ‘Did we win?’ We thought we might have to go sub-70s to win and we did it.”

Sacred Heart also claimed the top two individual spots, with Shaw making eagle on the tournament’s final hole to shoot 5-under par 66, edging Herrenbruck by a single stroke for state medalist honors. Gilliland also tied for 17th and earned a medal with a top 20 finish in his first state meet appearance.

Sacred Heart becomes the sixth Kansas team to win five consecutive team titles, but the first to sweep individual and team titles for five straight years.

“We had to keep it together because going in you knew your score was going to count,” Gilliland said. “That added a little more pressure, but you trust your teammates are going to put up numbers capable of winning.”

The Knights had their full team when the tournament began back on Monday, May 20. That round lasted just shy of two hours before severe weather forced the suspension of the tournament. When rain continued to fall, the meet was postponed again on Wednesday, May 22 and on Tuesday of this week.

That left the Knights without three of their top six players from their regional team. Senior Charlie Skidmore, sophomore Jack Elmore and freshman Nate Elmore all had family commitments this week they couldn’t break. Skidmore was hoping to be back in time for Wednesday’s round, but was delayed in his travels by the severe weather in the Kansas City area Tuesday night.

Newell played some meets at the varsity level, including the league tournament earlier this month. With Sacred Heart missing three players, head coach Eric Muninger received permission from the Kansas State High School Activities Association to use Newell as an alternate.

“It’s been a wild ride the last nine days,” Muninger said. “We were really lucky to have a deep team again. We are kind of young this year but that depth paid off.”

“With Charlie, Jack and Nate gone, another team could have jumped in and taken it from us,” Gilliland said.

Both Herrenbruck and Shaw were playing well at the turn, with Herrenbruck at 1-under and Shaw even par on the front nine. Shaw made birdie on three of the first four holes on the back nine, while Herrenbruck made a late push.

“I made two bogeys and two birdies on the front,” Shaw said. “That’s not bad, but not to where I would be able to win because I knew Tate would play really well.

“I came out on the back and went pin hunting, trying to make some birdies. I made four birdies on the back, a bogey and eagled the last. The putter was really good and I was hitting my wedge shots really close.”

As a regional champion, Herrenbruck was playing in the final group of the day, with Shaw two groups in front of him. Both players came to the tee box at No. 18 at 3-under.

“I hit a decent drive a little right, but was kind of in the thicker rough,” Shaw said. “We played lift, clean and place so I was able to get a good lie.

“I was about 200 yards out and knew I needed to make a good swing, so I took a 6-iron and put it right at the flag. It was 20 or 25 feet short but I made the putt.”

Herrenbruck had some missed opportunities early on the back nine, but collected himself and dropped back-to-back birdie putts on Nos. 15 and 16 to get to 3-under as well.

A backlog at No. 18 allowed Herrenbruck to see where Shaw was hitting from for his second shot, but the length of the par 5 did not allow him to see his teammate on the green making his eagle putt.

“I saw Kameron was in the right rough and I thought he would at least make birdie from there,” Herrenbruck said. “As we were walking down the fairway Mr. Muninger told me he made eagle.

“I didn’t hit a good enough shot into the green, but I did make birdie. I definitely left a few shots out there to start the back nine, but I was 3-under the last four holes so I can’t really complain.”

Herrenbruck has now finished sixth, tied for second and second in three state meet appearances. Shaw was sixth at state as a freshman in 2018.

“Tate and I go back and forth all the time," Shaw said. "He beat me at regional in a playoff and it’s always good to play good competition. Last year I didn’t play that good at state so this is really nice to get the win.”

“The scary thing about it is Tate is only a junior and Kameron’s a sophomore,” Muninger said. “They play at such an elite level and they’ve got great golf futures ahead of them. The more pressure they have, the better they play and that’s the test of a great golfer.

“Caleb did his usual steady job and Morgan hung in there and got us the score we needed. I can’t be prouder of all of those guys.”

Gilliland played the first 11 holes in 10-over, but closed strong. He was 1-over on his final seven holes to play his way into medal contention, finishing with an 82 to tie for 17th.

Newell’s 98 was tied for 42nd. The Knights' team score of 313 is the highest in their streak of five consecutive state title, but only three shots higher than the team shot in 2016 at Salina Country Club.

“It was tough,” Shaw said. “We didn’t have our full team. We were lucky to have Morgan and he came in and put up a good enough number and Caleb played strong.

“We knew we all had to play pretty solid to win and that’s kind of what we did.”

Plainville took fourth in the team standings with a 350 and Trego was fifth at 356. Plainville senior Tanner Copeland, playing in the same group with Shaw, shot 2-over 73 and was alone in fourth, and teammate Parker Krob took 11th with a 78.

Trego senior Dalton Mai also finished in the top 10, shooting 77 and taking ninth.