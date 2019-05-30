Topeka-area residents should see two beautiful days to end the work week, as mostly sunny days are expected both Thursday and Friday.

Afternoon highs should top out in the upper-70s on Thursday and mid-80s on Friday.

A chance for rain enters the forecast Friday night and continues on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. A few strong to severe storms will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening across northeast and east-central Kansas, with large hail and damaging winds being the primary hazards.

The National Weather Service says flooding on area rivers is likely to persist into this weekend.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service office in Topeka:

• Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

• Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph.

• Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

• Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

• Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

• Monday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

• Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

• Tuesday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

• Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.