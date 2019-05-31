Remember God, country, service and sacrifice, long after Memorial Day ceremonies are over.

1 Joshua 4 When the whole nation had finished crossing the Jordan, the Lord said to Joshua, 2“Choose twelve men from among the people, one from each tribe, 3and tell them to take up twelve stones from the middle of the Jordan, from right where the priests are standing, and carry them over with you and put them down at the place where you stay tonight.” 4So Joshua called together the twelve men he had appointed from the Israelites, one from each tribe, 5and said to them, “Go over before the ark of the Lord your God into the middle of the Jordan. Each of you is to take up a stone on his shoulder, according to the number of the tribes of the Israelites, 6to serve as a sign among you. In the future, when your children ask you, ‘What do these stones mean?’ 7tell them that the flow of the Jordan was cut off before the ark of the covenant of the Lord. When it crossed the Jordan, the waters of the Jordan were cut off. These stones are to be a memorial to the people of Israel forever.”

What do these stones mean?

What a great visual lesson for the Israelites so they would never forget what God had done for them. Joshua called it a memorial for the nation of Israel forever.

What do these stones mean?

What a fitting question to ask ourselves especially after this past holiday weekend. How many people today pay tribute or even remember what the stones mean that line our cemeteries nationwide?

Have we become so cold and self sufficient that we no longer feel the need to remember and honor those who gave so much that we could live today? I think one of the things that Satan likes to do is get us so focused on the now that we forget the lessons that should have been learned from our history.

Forgetting our history is also forgetting God’s part in our lives. Has our country forgotten all of God’s blessings upon our nation? We are removing memorials and any reminder of our past, those doing so call them offensive. Offensive to whom? To Evil?

It’s time we remember the stones of history, it’s time to honor the stones of history, it’s time to honor those who sacrificed it all, it’s time to remember and thank God for all His blessings throughout history, it’s time to remember what these stones really stand for. How much longer will we turn our backs on God before He turns His back on us? Remember The Stones and what they stand for - God, Country, Service and Sacrifice.

May we never forget.

God Bless the USA.