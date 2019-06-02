The state of Kansas sought proposals in late 2018 for vendors who could provide regional community beds for people suffering from mental health problems.

However, the project was never awarded.

Two factors prevented forward movement. First, there was no funding allocated in the state budget at the time the state issued the request for proposals, and the Legislature did not appropriate funds. And, the state received only one response, from a Tennessee-based health care company, according to Cara Sloan-Ramos, public information officer for the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services.

“The bid was reviewed but did not fully meet the purpose of the project,” she wrote in a response to The News.

The request for proposals was later canceled.

The new state budget for the fiscal year starting July 1, 2019, does not currently contain funding specifically for a regional bed project, Sloan-Ramos said.

Currently, Kansas has 166 licensed beds at Larned State Hospital and Osawatomie State Hospital for those experiencing mental illness. The regional community bed expansion idea envisioned the state contracting a vendor - or vendors - to operate one or more facilities with at least ten inpatient beds. Gov. Jeff Colyer was a lame-duck governor when the request for proposals was posted. All proposals were due in January, just before Gov. Laura Kelly took office.

Colyer’s Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services Secretary Tim Keck said at the time that the regional community facilities would be an alternative to the big state hospitals. He noted that Larned, in particular, struggled to meet staffing requirements at the state hospital.

Sloan-Ramos said the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services was “working closely with stakeholders, including the Mental Health Task Force and legislators, to further identify and discuss the need for additional psychiatric hospital beds in Kansas.” The Mental Health Task Force has recommended the state add an inpatient capacity of up to 221 new beds over five years.