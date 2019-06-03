People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Christopher Brent Gross, 28, in connection with crimes that included a felony drug offense, 4:10 a.m. 6/2.

Darnell Robert Lamar Lunkins, 24, on an outstanding Shawnee County warrant charging him with forgery, 5:08 p.m. 6/2.

Felony cases reported to the Topeka Police Department.

1600 blk. S.W. Lincoln, house burglary, theft, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 3/23.

1800 blk. S.W. Seabrook, house burglary, theft, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 3/24.

3000 blk. S.E. 21st, vehicle burglary, theft, 5:58 a.m. 3/25.

3100 blk. S.W. Central Park, aggravated battery, 9:10-10:22 p.m. 5/31.

3500 blk. S.W. 35th Terrace, aggravated house burglary, theft, 3:20-3:30 a.m. 3/25.

4200 blk. S.W. Drury Lane, house burglary, theft, 11:20 a.m.-2:05 p.m. 3/24.