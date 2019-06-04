1. Despicable Me: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Hutchinson's Historic Fox Theatre, 18 E. 1st Ave., Hutchinson. Part of the FOX Kids Summer Film Series presented in partnership with Bluebird Books & Cafe. Kids Series Passes are only $16 and include 8 admissions for any 2019 FOX Kids Summer Film Series movie or movies. Admission without a pass is $4 per person, all ages. Doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime. Tickets and information at www.hutchinsonfox.com

2. Little River Archaeology: A Legacy of Cooperation and Friendship: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Lyons High School, 601 E. American Road, Lyons. A group of large archaeological sites associated with the Great Bend Aspect or Ancestral Wichita is situated in Rice County near Little River and Lyons. Together with similar sites in McPherson County, they are believed to be the location of Quivira, as described in the Coronado expedition journals from 1541. Presented by Tim Weston, Kansas Historical Society, and Lynn Gentine, Kansas Anthropological Association.

3. Stand Up Paddleboard Yoga: 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Salt City Splash Aquatic Center, Carey Park, Hutchinson. Whether you're new to yoga or paddleboarding or both, you'll find this class entertaining and effective. You'll perform most of the basic yoga poses on the board, which works on your balance and your core. Led by qualified yoga professionals, you'll enjoy this great workout. Cost is $60 for the session. Note: Each session includes four dates (Tuesday/Thursday each week for two weeks). The date listed is the start date for each of the sessions. Pre-registration required; more information online at www.hutchrec.com.

4. nErDcampKS 2019: 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Hesston High School, 200 N. Ridge Road, Hesston. Cost: Free. nErDCampKS is a literacy-focused unconference. Participants and guest authors come with ideas for what they would like to present or just discuss. The first part of the morning is spent setting the schedule, where those ideas are placed on the board and become sessions throughout the day. Throughout the evening, students students entering grades 1-9 for the 2019-2020 school year will attend sessions run by authors and illustrators from around the country. The youth event takes place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4. For more information, check out http://nerdcampks.weebly.com/, follow @nErDCampKS on Twitter or like Nerdcamp KS on Facebook.