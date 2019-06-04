Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 will ask its voters in the Nov. 5 general election to approve an approximately $29.9 million, 25-year bond issue for improvements and new construction at schools.

It would raise the property tax on a home valued at $75,000 by a roughly estimated $180 a year. A telephone survey this spring found 49 percent of registered voters polled would support a bond issue even if it raised the annual property tax on such a home by $185 a month.

The school board spent over two hours in a special meeting Monday evening hammering out details of the bond issue.

Early on, board member Tammy Davis proposed a $25 million, 20-year bond issue. That would have hiked the annual property tax on a $75,000 home by slightly above $170. It died for lack of a second.

After considerable discussion of projects, Jason Ontjes moved for a $30 million, 25-year bond issue. That was after the board had been advised the tentative package of projects could amount to about $29.9 million.

Board President Dan Schweizer asked Ontjes about dipping it to $29.9 million. That figure stuck Ontjes as a car sales tactic. Schweizer said the reason car dealers do it is because it works.

Ontjes agreed to $29.9 million and the motion, seconded by Mike Apfel, passed 5-2. Schweizer and Brent Engelland, concerned it might be too high for voters, cast the two votes against it. Voting yes were Ontjes, Apfel, Davis, Valorie Garcia, and Brian Teichmann.

The board will conduct a special meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, June 10, in the district’s administration building, 4501 West 4th, to vote on a formal resolution regarding the election. That resolution will itemize the projects in the bond issue.

The expenditures would touch the district’s two elementary schools - in South Hutchinson and Nickerson - and Reno Valley Middle School and Nickerson High School.

After considering renovating the high school’s too-small auditorium instead of constructing a new auditorium, the consensus settled on a new auditorium but smaller than the one in the architectural plan.

The bond issue will enhance safety and security at the schools and finance infrastructure upgrades. The $29.9 million is less than a once-projected $55 million bond issue to cover a longer list of projects.

Schweizer favored dividing projects into two questions on the ballot. He figured a smaller price tag for the collection of projects considered necessary would have a better chance of passing. The second question would have a lower cost than the first question and would address such items as a multipurpose room for South Hutchinson Elementary School. Going with a one-question ballot, however, was the preference of all six other board members.

Some board members sought to shave costs off items by reducing their scope or deleting them. That prompted Ontjes to push back, saying the bond issue “needs to be something that is extremely impactful.” If it was so pared down, he asked, “what good are we doing?”

Teichmann shifted the discussion from cost to projects when he urged the board to “start talking priorities” instead of the bottom line. Safety and security were “non-negotiable,” he said.