Everything Nick Davenport does, he seemingly does well.

A three-sport athlete at Ell-Saline, Davenport had more than a modicum of success at all three. In the 2018-19 school year alone, he was a Class 3-2-1A state wrestling champion, a two-time medalist at the Class 2A state track meet, and was selected by one media outlet as Class 1A Offensive Player of the Year following the 2018 football season.

His success is by no means limited to his athletic endeavors. Davenport also represented Ell-Saline as a Kansas Governor’s Scholar this spring and was co-valedictorian at last month’s graduation ceremony.

Now, nearly four weeks after graduation, he’ll put on his Cardinal helmet a final time while competing for the West squad Saturday in the Kansas Shrine Bowl on Saturday. The annual all-star football game, which benefits Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, will be played at Dodge City’s Memorial Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

Davenport and his West teammates have been practicing in Salina since last Saturday, and will leave for Dodge City on Wednesday to participate in several pregame activities in the next few days. That includes a chance to interact with patients from Shriner’s Hospitals on Thursday.

“It’s a great opportunity at the end of the day for a really great cause,” Davenport said. “We’ll get to meet some of the kids (from the Shriner’s Hospital) and see what that’s all about.

“I hope we can raise a lot of awareness for the whole event.”

Davenport was widely recognized for his play at quarterback, including the honor from Sports in Kansas as 1A Offensive Player of the Year. He was named 1A all-state at quarterback by the Kansas Football Coaches Assocation after throwing for 1,595 yards and 14 touchdowns, and rushing for a team-high 694 yards and another 15 scores.

Davenport also earned first-team all-league honors at linebacker from coaches in the Heart of America League last season, and coaches for the West squad believe that is where he can best help the team this week.

“The coaches kind of interview us and ask what we’ve done in the past and they made the choices at the end of the day,” Davenport said. “It was maybe a little disappointing (not to be chosen at quarterback), but I’m fine playing outside linebacker. I enjoy both positions.

“I definitely like the physical aspect of getting to hit people and we’ve got a great group of guys. I’m excited to take the field with them on Saturday.”

West defensive coordinator Jamie Cruce of Pratt likes what he's seen from Davenport so far.

“Nick's doing a great job,” Cruce said. “He's playing that strong-side outside linebacker spot. He's a big, physical guy and I think he's going to do really well.”

Davenport is the first Ell-Saline player on a Shrine Bowl roster since Evan Morrical in 2015, and only the sixth Cardinal player in the game’s 46-year history. He is also one of four Saline County players competing for the West squad this week, joining Southeast of Saline’s Dylan Marks, Salina South’s Isaac Mitchell and Salina Central’s Taylon Peters.

“It’s been a really cool experience, getting to play with all of these guys,” Davenport said. “A lot of them I grew up with and a lot I met along the way, so this is a fun opportunity.

“Guys like Taylon and Isaac, I’ve known those guys for a long time. I wrestled with Taylon and always played against Isaac and Taylon in Salvation Army.”

With the Shrine Bowl camp only a week in length and being primarily held in Salina, Davenport is not far from the comforts of home. But it does give participants a feel for what lies ahead.

Having committed to Butler Community College, Davenport will leave next month for his freshman year in El Dorado.

“I think this gives you good insights into what the next level is going to be like,” Davenport said. “There are great athletes at every position here.

“I will be going to Butler about the middle of July and when I report down there, I’ll start working on learning their offense better.”

Offense is where he expects to play at Butler, with the Grizzlies coaching staff recruiting him as a quarterback. They’ve given him a workout plan to follow this summer and with the Shrine Bowl only two weeks after the completion of his high school track season, he doesn’t expect to have any problems staying in shape.

“Coming off track season, I’m already in pretty decent cardio shape,” Davenport said. “Trying to get ready for college football, there wasn’t going to be a lot of down time this summer.

“My main goal over the next few weeks is putting myself in the best position so that when I get (to Butler), I’ll be as competitive as I can be.”