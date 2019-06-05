The Dane G. Hansen Foundation has awarded a $100,000 grant to the Saline County Department of Senior Services to repair and restore the Salina Senior Center.

Senior Services Director Rosie Walter said the funds will benefit seniors who receive services at the Salina Senior Center.

“These dollars will be used to secure the future of the Senior Services building,” she said. “We want to ensure the building will be here for many years to come, supporting Meals on Wheels and a place for activities that keep seniors engaged.”

The Dane G. Hansen Foundation seeks to strengthen community services in northwest Kansas to allow people to enjoy a high quality of life.

The Department of Senior Services also received a $10,000 grant from Salina Regional Health Center's Community Health Investment Program Foundation in May and a $4,700 grant through the Milton I. & Frances L. Stiefel Foundation. These grants will allow additional county funds to be used for programs and services.