COLORADO SPRINGS — Susan Rae (Brown) Haverkorn passed away May 30, 2019. She was born to John Willard and Geraldine (Sidener) Brown at Dodge City, Kansas, on Sunday, July 6, 1947. She attended school in her hometown of Mullinville, Kansas where she was raised along with her two brothers. After graduating she attended Southwestern College at Winfield, Kansas, for two years before transferring to Kansas State University at Manhattan, Kansas. There Susan completed her teaching degree in 1969.

Saturday, June 14, 1969, Susan married Dwight Haverkorn, from Colorado Springs, Colorado at the United Methodist Church in Mullinville, Kansas. The couple’s home was in Colorado Springs. From this marriage were produced three children.

Susan had a career of teaching at Webster Elementary School, for Widefield School District No. 3, in 1970 and retiring in 2006 after teaching 3rd & 4th grades for 35 years. Over the years Susan was a member of the Colorado Springs Corvette Club, autocrossing a 1965 Corvette over an 11-year period. Later was a member of the Classic Chevys of Colorado and owned a 1957 Chevrolet.

Susan is survived by her husband of 50-years; two brothers: Steven Brown (Vivian) of Mullinville, Kansas and Scott Brown (Susan) of Greensburg, Kansas; her son: Bryan Andrew Haverkorn (Morrisa Pena) of Goodyear, Arizona; her daughter: Jody Lynne Haverkorn; and son: Chad Michael Haverkorn (Holly), all of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Also, grandchildren Kyle Levi Haverkorn, Bryce Michael Haverkorn and Winter Marie Haverkorn. Also, numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. She will be missed by her family, friends, former co-workers, school mates and others too numerous to list.

Interment will be in Susan’s hometown of Mullinville, Kansas at later date

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.