Army Community Service Relocation Readiness “Smooth Move” is 1:30-2:30 p.m. June 12 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2800.

The Fort Leavenworth Historical Society presentation History vs. Hollywood: “Gettysburg” is at 7 p.m. June 13 in the Jahn Room of the Leavenworth Public Library. For more information, call (913) 682-5666.

The next Army Community Service Mobilization and Deployment Waiting Families’ Lunch Bunch is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 19 at the Frontier Conference Center Solarium. Cost is $6.95 for the salad buffet or $9.95 for the full buffet. ACS will have free resources available for family members of soldiers on unaccompanied tours or who are deployed. For more information, call 684-2800.

The next Survivor Outreach Services’ Family of Patriots Luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 27 at Metropolitan Steakhouse, 1501 Metropolitan St., Leavenworth. For more information, call 684-2800.

The Army Community Service “Welcoming Baby: Childbirth and Newborn Care” class is 9-10:30 a.m. July 1 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. The class discusses everything from pregnancy to childbirth, caring for an infant, and breastfeeding. For more information, call 684-2800.

The Fort Leavenworth Independence Day celebration begins at 6 p.m. July 4 at Merritt Lake. The event will include food and beverage vendors, games and music provided by a DJ. Each state will be recognized in the Salute to the Union at 8:30 p.m., followed by fireworks at dusk. The event is free and open to the public.

The Army Community Service self-defense for women class is 5:30-8 p.m. July 18 at Harney Sports Complex. This is a free event. Participants will learn physical techniques, verbal skills, assertiveness and self-awareness. For more information and to enroll, call 684-2800.

The Army Community Service Baby Boot Camp for Dads is 2-4 p.m. July 25 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2800.