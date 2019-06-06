1. How I Learned to Drive: 7:30 p.m. June 6, Stage 9, 9 S Main St, Hutchinson. Paula Vogel’s 1998 Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece comes to life on stage. This production is a partnership with BrightHouse, Hutchinson’s Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault advocacy group. Stage 9 uses this powerful play to drive community awareness and conversation about the unspoken challenges that our community experiences when faced with pedophilia, incest, misogyny, control and manipulation. Door open 1 hour prior to the event. Tickets are sold online at stage9hutch.com or at the door.

2. A Beautiful View: 6:30 p.m. June 6, Prairie View, 1901 E 1st St, Newton. Admission is $15. The purpose of the art show is to raise awareness and funding to better serve and support those who struggle with mental illness and addictions, their families, friends and communities.

3. Adult Transgender Peer-Peer Meeting: 6:30 p.m. June 6, PFLAG Hutchinson, 8 East 13th, Hutchinson. The group seeks to create a welcoming community and a safe space for all.