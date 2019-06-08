Cindy Lea Allen, 523 E 3rd Ave, violation of a protective order, $154 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for one year

Max Brandon Banker, 802 W 20th Ave, driving while license suspended, canceled or revoked, $1,510 fines and fees, 12 months jail, suspended for one year, must serve 90 days; fail to give info at the accident, $204 fines and fees

Dalton Lee Brown, 4010 Meadow Ridge Ln, disorderly conduct, $179 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for one year

Mahlorie Ann Hunter Antonio, 400 E 16th Ave, disorderly conduct, $154 fines and fees

Autym Dawn Arb, 805 Gene St, assault, $239 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for one year

Nicole Dawn Baker, 927 E 10th Ave, theft, $164 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for one year

Jeffery Dwayne Brown Jr, 21 Halsey Dr, battery, $199 fines and fees, sentenced to 30 days, probation for 12 months, interference with law enforcement, $100 fines and fees, sentenced to 30 days, probation for 12 months, harassment by telecommunications device, $239 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for 180 days

John Oliver Daniel, 106 W 29th Ave, theft, $409 fines and fees, sentenced to 60 days, probation for 12 months, restitution ordered

Rena Marie Gaunt, 309 E 4th Ave, disorderly conduct language, $279 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for one year, if no problems during the next 12 months $150 fine remitted no contact with the victim

Justin Perry Green, 527 S Grand, McPherson, theft, $189 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for one year, no entry upon Dillons properties

Jacob Anthony Hamby, 414 E Sherman St, driving while license suspended, canceled or revoked, $179 fines and fees, sentenced 90 days, must serve five day (split 3/2 days over consecutive weekends) balance of 85 days jail, suspended for 180 days

Matthew Tyler Janette, 12200 E 30th Ave, Buhler, driving while license suspended, canceled or revoked, $189 fines and fees, sentenced 90 days jail, must serve five days jail (3/2 split over consecutive weekends) balance of 85 days jail, suspended for 180 days

Joshua Irving Moses, 300 W 25th Ave, driving while license suspended, canceled or revoked, $100 fines and fees, sentenced to 5 days, probation for 12 months; DUI, $1,449 fines and fees, sentenced to 90 days, probation for 1 year, must serve 5 days RCDC (credit for time served), must complete alcohol treatment, must attend DUI impact panel

Shaun Patrick O’Neal, 126 N Maple, criminal damage to property, $154 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for one year

Joshua Raymond Patmon, 4005 W 9th Ave, driving while license suspended, canceled or revoked, $1,089 fines and fees, sentenced 365 days jail, must serve two days jail, then 88 days house arrest, balance of 275 days jail, suspended for one year

Cheri Lea Phipps, 206 Apollo Dr, South Hutchinson, driver's license not in possession, $279 fines and fees

Troy Andrew Pontius, 320 Crescent Blvd, violation of a protective order-protection of stalking order, $79 fines and fees, fine waived, 30 days jail, suspended for one year, no contact with the victim other than for court ordered parenting time; DUI, $949 fines and fees, sentenced to 30 days, probation for six months, must serve 48 hours RCDC, must complete alcohol treatment, must attend DUI impact panel; obstructing legal process, $100 fines and fees, sentenced to 30 days, probation for six months; violation of a protective order-protection of stalking order, $79 fines and fees, fine waived, 30 days jail, suspended for one year, no contact with the victim other than for court ordered parenting time

Cristian Ivan Rojas Lopez, 523 E Avenue A, fail to report accident, $100 fines and fees; fail to give info at accident, $100 fines and fees; DUI, $949 fines and fees, sentenced to 30 days, probation for six months, must serve 48 hours RCDC, must complete alcohol treatment

Ellen Kay Rund, 1801 Lyman St, criminal trespass, $139 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for one year

Joshua Joseph Schultz, 604 Chestnut St, Frankfort, KS, criminal damage to property, $214 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for one year

Amirra Donna Sifuentes, 701 W Sherman St, driver's license not in possession, $179 fines and fees

Robert Hall Tyler, 1508 1/2 E 2nd Ave, theft, $519 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for one year

Mia Janell Unruh, 433 E 11th Ave, theft, $1,763.12, sentenced to 30 days, probation for 12 mo/restitution ordered

Nicole Ashley Willard, 100 E 15th Ave, criminal damage to property, $50 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for one year; battery, $179 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for one year

Schuyler J Willis, general delivery, interference with law enforcement; $179 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for one year