1. Benjamin Anderson, "Population Health": 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, The Wool Market & DIY School, 420 N. Main, Hutchinson. Hosted by HEAL Reno County, this speaker series will focus on community health, both for individuals and the community as a whole. Events are free to attend but space is limited. Anderson will share the story of how one frontier healthcare delivery system is making the transition from an internal focus on traditional process improvement to patient-centered outcomes by collaborating and successfully soliciting the input of 80 percent of the households in its culturally diverse communities to redefine the county's strategy for improving population health. Following his talk, we will reveal Reno County's 2019 Community Health Improvement Plan and discuss efforts to make progress.

2. Bend & Brew: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Salt City Brewing Co., 514 N. Main St., Hutchinson. Little Rabbit Yoga Studio will provide an hourlong, all-levels yoga class and Salt City Brewing Co. will be providing a pint of your favorite brew. Must be 21 to attend this event. Tickets are $15 and include yoga and one pint. To purchase tickets, visit www.littlerabbityogastudio.com/events-1/bend-brew-3. You can purchase any additional pints at the event. This event is limited to 18 yogis, so make sure you grab your ticket in advance! For more information about Salt City Brewing Co. check out their website at https://saltcitybrewing.com.

3. Hutchinson Municipal Band: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Reno County Farmers' Market, 115 W. 2nd Ave., Hutchinson. The concert band will delight you with summer classics featuring the best of concert band music, Broadway and big band tunes and, of course, marches by King and Sousa. Bring a chair and bring a friend for great summer memories in Hutchinson.

4. "The Cat in the Hat": 2 p.m. Tuesday, Hutchinson Fox Theatre, 18 E. 1st Ave., Hutchinson. Cost: $4. The Hutchinson Fox Theatre and BlueBird Books summer film series presents the movie "The Cat in the Hat," 1 hour and 22 minutes, rated PG.