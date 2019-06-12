Look for an easy win, advised Kearny County Hospital Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Anderson.

Anderson spoke Tuesday night in Hutchinson as the final speaker in Heal Reno County Coalition's speaker series. It was supposed to be followed by the revealing of Reno County’s 2019 Community Health Improvement Plan.

“We don’t have that to unveil,” Reno County Health Department Director Nick Baldettti said, but Anderson provided a strategy for tackling multiple challenges.

“Start with the willing, start with the easy, and then work toward the hard,” Anderson said.

At Kearny County Hospital, 14% of the mothers delivering babies had gestational diabetes. About 28% of the babies being born to those mothers were too big.

By partnering with Children’s Miracle Network and using outside medical expertise, they focused on maternal health and lowering those numbers. A graph in Anderson’s speech showed 28% diving to 17%.

Anderson also suggested a tool for building connections in a community: The dinner table.

“It’s so powerful and it’s so underutilized,” Anderson said, encouraging people to invite others to dinner.

“You are building human capital,” he said.

Among the isolated and lonely, he pointed out, are the elderly — and newcomers. A survey of medical professionals who had moved to southwest Kansas revealed the newcomers were not invited into homes and felt lonely.

“‘This has been the most isolating experience of my life,’” was one reply.

Muslim Somali refugees in southwest Kansas are sustaining the system because they are willing to be hospitable, Anderson said.

Storytelling was the heart of Anderson’s speech.

He described the harrowing health crisis of his approximately month-old adopted baby twin daughter, who had an elevated heart rate. They traveled from Ashland — where Anderson then was the chief executive officer of Ashland Health Center — to Wichita and then to Children’s Hospital in Denver. The healthcare systems failed until they reached Denver hospital, where the doctor there included Anderson in the decision-making and kept him informed. He saw throughout the staff a culture that valued life and dignity, he said.

Anderson also talked about an obstinate resident in the nursing home in Kearny County Hospital complex. The resident used inappropriate language and Anderson, not pleased with his own first session with the man, invited him out for a steak dinner. The man said he had no teeth, so Anderson asked him about beer. Anderson brought the Budweiser and they talked.

“He came from an unthinkable childhood,” Anderson said and had no family connections. He had been living in an unfinished attic, and also, Anderson would conclude, was illiterate.

Before he died, the man had softened and apologized to a doctor.

It’s easy to hate and label others, Anderson said. “How do we humanize what we’re doing?” he said.

Heal Reno County Coalition’s speaker series was financed by a Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Inc.’s Pathways to a Healthy Kansas Grant. About 40 people attended the event held at The Wool Market & DIY School, 420 N. Main St.