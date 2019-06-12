I fully anticipated writing this week’s column in some cold and sterile hospital setting, trying to distract myself during the many hours of his surgery scheduled for Monday.

Instead, I’m sitting on the living room floor, just like I usually do. I’m still sticking around close by while Brian naps, but he’s on the couch instead of in a hospital bed.

Plans changed right before you read my article on spinach and cake last week. Brian’s surgery had been scheduled for June 10, but horrible stomach pain got him admitted to Wesley on Tuesday and into surgery on Thursday. New gastrointestinal damage was discovered, and although things were not life-threatening this time, there were some pretty serious things going wrong inside, with definite long-term effects expected.

In stark contrast to the last time Brian went into surgery, however, this time things turned out shockingly well — better than the surgeon had hoped for “in an ideal world.”

Everything was just so different than it was this past fall. Most of the days this week were more boring than anything else, which is a strangely beautiful blessing, since it means terrible things weren’t happening.

As you know, my parents were planning on coming out from Ohio; just as quickly as our medical experience changed, so did their travel schedule. They were here by Wednesday morning, and stayed all the way through discharge on Sunday.

Yeah, I know, they’re awesome.

So we had quite a bit of quality time together. While I never tire of Scrabble, we took the chance Saturday morning to pop out of Wesley and visit the Old Town farmers’ market. Seriously, Brian was doing so well that I went off of hospital premises, and wasn’t even worried.

I was bummed to miss my usual walk-around at Washington and 2nd, but no matter where you are, there are people to connect with. I still found plenty of little conversations to enjoy, both distracting me and grounding me.

My favorite moment there found its way into my recipe this week. We were walking by a booth and I saw these gorgeous sunshine-golden beets. The farmer was talking about their nuances with another customer, and I sidled over to listen. I promise I didn’t even ask, but soon I was clutching three of them in my hand, mouth gaping open as the farmer insisted I just take them since they weren’t big enough to sell.

Little did he know what a simple spot of sunshine those golden beets were in a stressful week.

Already home, with a recovering husband to feed and gifts of kindness to feed him with. No monitors squawking, no IVs beeping; just Brian sleeping.

This kind of silence is golden.

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com