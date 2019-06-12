An honor to remember

We were privileged once again this year to direct the project of getting more than 1,800 graves of fallen veterans who are buried in Greenwood Cemetery decorated with American flags and poppies for the Memorial Day weekend. It is a very satisfying endeavor and one that can only be accomplished with the help and giving of time by many people.

This is an open letter to those who made it possible, and to publicly tell everyone how much they are appreciated. The ladies of the auxiliary spent hours making the poppies. Colt Cooper and his staff at the cemetery are great to work with and so very helpful in helping us locate the grave sites of the past years' veteran burials.

Early Saturday morning, more than 50 Scouts (B.S.A.) and their leaders arrived to cover the whole cemetery placing the flags in the flag holders. They are an awesome group and a pleasure to watch work. This year they had to show up wearing rubber boots because of the standing water everywhere. Big time accolades to all of them. The American Legion Post No. 2 provided fresh-baked doughnuts and cold drinks for them as they worked.

When the day was over, the entire cemetery was a beautiful sight. The project is really for just one purpose. That is to honor, in a small way, all those veterans who we hope will be remembered and appreciated for their service.

Big thanks to the American Legion members and all the others who made it all possible. We were just responsible for Greenwood. Thanks also goes out to Teresa Hill Sauerwein for doing the same thing at the St. Mary's Cemetery and David Mitchell, whose crew did Restlawn.

The city of Newton can be proud of the number of veterans that we have, living and passed. If you have a loved one who is buried in any of our cemeteries, and no flag was placed on their grave, please let us know by calling the American Legion at 283-2233 after 4 p.m. and give them the information. We will take care of the omission immediately.

— Becky and Gordon Stineman