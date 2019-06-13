Big Pool part of World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

GARDEN CITY — Garden City’s Big Pool will be one of approximately 600 locations in more than 20 countries next week to host the The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, an annual global event to spread awareness about swimming lessons and water safety.

The event will begin at noon Thursday with a 30-minute lesson for children and adults alike. All participants will receive free admission to the pool for the day, according to a press release.

Over the past 10 years, more than 278,000 people have participated in WLSL events. Last year, more than 41,000 people from 27 countries joined in, according to the release. In the U.S., drowning is the leading cause of unintended, injury-related death for children ages 1-4 and the second leading cause of accidental death for children under 14. Research shows swimming lessons can help — according to the release, taking lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% for young children. The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, and events like it, aim to spread that information.

Downtown Topeka celebrates chocolate

TOPEKA — The Kansas Chocolate Festival will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, on S. Kansas Avenue in downtown Topeka.

This is a free outdoor event and ticketed indoor event at Topeka Performing Arts Center. Vendors and food trucks will be present, and chocolate will be celebrated.

For more information, go to kansaschocolatefestival.com.