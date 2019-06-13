1. Family Community Theatre’s “Peter and the Starcatcher”: June 13-16, Flag Theatre, 310 N. Main St., Hutchinson. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. June 16. “Peter and the Starcatcher” is the Tony-winning backstory of Peter Pan, featuring wildly theatrical pirates, mermaids and more. The production is directed by former Hutchinson mayor and founding director of the Family Community Theatre Patrick McCreary. Cost is $5-$12. Tickets available at the box office, Absolutely Home, Bookends Bookstore or online at www.familycommunitytheater.org

2. Beer Pairing on the Patio: 6:30 p.m. June 13, Jillian's Italian Grill, 216 N Main St, Hutchinson. Brian Smith and Myron Sasse with Three Rings Brewery out of McPherson will share their story and beers. Enjoy four beers and three paired courses for $65 per ticket. Call (620) 663-8466 for your reservation.

3. Big Brothers Big Sisters Info Session: 6 p.m. June 13, 111 N. Walnut Suite A, Hutchinson. Want to make an impact in your community? Learn about how you can make a difference by mentoring a youth facing adversity. Volunteers help change their Littles' lives for the better. Visit https://bbbsa.force.com/bbbsforms/s/?type=big to get started.