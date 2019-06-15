EL DORADO — After six straight one-run losses, it was time for the Newton Rebels to break through to the win column.

That time came Friday night in Sunflower Collegiate League play at McDonald Stadium against the El Dorado Broncos.

Down 6-0, Newton scored six runs in the sixth inning and four more in the seventh to claim a 10-7 win.

Newton is 7-7, 3-7 in SCL play, while El Dorado falls to 8-4, 6-4 in league play. The two teams split their two-game, home-and-home series.

The Broncos were hampered by five errors to three for the Rebels.

Newton’s Terrell went two for six hitting for Newton with three RBIs. Richardo Paris went three for five with three RBIs. Corbin Lill, Brad Chronister and Reed Hodges each drove in a run.

Newton starter Spencer Carlin went 3.2 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits with two walks and a strikeout. Zach Gillig went 1.1 innings, allowing two runs on two hits with two walks and a strikeout. Matt Contreras pitched the sixth, allowing a walk with a strikeout. R.J. Gains finished the game for the win, allowing a run on one hit with five strikeouts.

El Dorado’s Brant Kym went two for four hitting with three RBIs. Kros Bay went two for three with a home run and two RBIs. Jamey Richey went two for five with an RBI. Jake Melton also drove in a run.

El Dorado starter Drew Gooch went 5.2 innings, allowing one earned run on six hits with a walk and eight strikeouts. Brit Brown took the loss, allowing four runs on three hits with three walks and a strikeout. Kyle Collins finished the game, allowing a hit, two walks and four strikeouts.

Newton hosts the Salina Shock at 7 p.m. Sunday and the Great Bend Bat Cats at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Eck Stadium in Wichita.

Newton;000;006;400;—10;10;3

El Dorado;001;320;100;—7;10;5

Carlin, Gillig 4, Contreras 6, Gains (W) 7 and n/a; Gooch, Brown (L) 6, Collins 8 and n/a. HR — E: Bay.