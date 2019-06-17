Edythe Joan Martin, age 90, passed away at 10:03 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Freeman West Hospital following an illness.

Joan was born September 7, 1928 in Galena, Kansas. Her parents were John W and Nellie (Shead) Murray. She grew up in Galena, Kansas.

She had lived in Baxter Springs for the past 42 years, moving from Wilmington, Delaware. At one time, she had worked at Dorflex, Joplin Missouri, and later retired in 1984 as a supervisor at Ace Electric, Columbus, Kansas. She last worked at the Baxter Springs Museum.

She was a member of First Nazarene Church, Baxter Springs, Kansas. She enjoyed reading, and was an avid Cardinal baseball fan. But her greatest enjoyment was watching her children and grandchildren’s sporting events.

She was married to Robert Lee Parker on August 7, 1944 in Columbus, Kansas. He passed away December 23, 1969. She later married Dan Martin on April 8, 1975. He preceded her in death on August 5, 1985. She was also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Lawrence Murray and Clarence Murray and three sisters, Helen Carter, Irene Hopkins, and Lucille Allen.

Surviving are 3 sons, Ron Parker (Judi) Galena, Robert L Parker, Baxter Springs, and Greg Parker, Gardner, Kansas; two daughters, Vicki Rahall (Bill Easton) Galena, and Brenda Button (Darrell), Rogers, Arkansas; 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Derfelt’s Baxter chapel, Baxter Springs, Kansas.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Derfelt’s Baxter Chapel, Baxter Springs, Kansas. Pastor Jeff D Martin will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Galena, Kansas. The family will be meeting for lunch from 11 to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the First Assembly of God Church, Baxter Springs, Kansas. Arrangement’s are under the direction of Derfelt’s Baxter Chapel. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.derfeltfuneralhomes.com