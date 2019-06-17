About $20,000 worth of equipment taken

According to a report by Capt. Paul Forrester, of the Salina Police Department, unidentified equipment belonging to Suretech, a Maine-based company who installs hotel door locks and key cards in hotels, had their trailer broken into at a new hotel site at 1949 N. Ninth between 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Forrester said the incident is under investigation and there are no suspects.

Hot in Topeka Burlesque

TOPEKA — The Hot in Topeka Burlesque show will be 7 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Jayhawk Theatre, 720 S.W. Jackson St. Price is $25.

Enjoy nationally acclaimed performers dancing live as a fundraiser for the Jayhawk Theatre. A full bar will be offered, as well as local and regional vendors.

For more information, go to bit.ly/HotinTopBurlesque2019.