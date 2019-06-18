The month of June certainly is a full 30 days.

First of all, June 6 is a day every American should annually pause and remember. On that day in 1944, American GIs stormed ashore on the beaches of France and breached the supposedly impenetrable bastion of Nazi Germany's "fortress Europe."

"Operation Overlord" was the beginning of the end of the Third Reich. From that fateful day, the Allies trudged through 11 more months of bloody fighting until on May 7, 1945, Germany signed an unconditional surrender and World War II in Europe ended.

The greatest armada ever assembled and deployed did its duty. The cost of American lives was staggering, but the results momentous.

This year was the 75th anniversary of that fateful day. We must never forget those valiant soldiers and their courageous sacrifice on June 6, 1944: D-Day.

In more recent years, another battle has begun. June has been chosen by some Americans as Pride month: an annual celebration of LGBT Americans. For those persons who so identify themselves, June has become an annual time to openly and dramatically declare their equality and validity as citizens of American society.

Long rejected, denied and isolated from equal respect by many others, this group has chosen the month of June to let their presence be known and demand equality with, and acceptance by, all Americans.

Throughout the month, multi-colored outfits, parades, flags and "rainbow buntings" are displayed everywhere. The LGBT community seeks to be "seen and heard" in June.

Of course, many Americans who have for decades looked with disdain upon any persons not conforming to their accepted norms. They vigorously point out that pride is one of the seven deadly sins. For sure, human expressions of vigorous pride can result in self-centered superiority and arrogance. However, pride can also be defined as an expression of valid self-esteem and self-respect. And this is what I believe is the goal of all the LGBT efforts in June.

They want to be who they are, love whom they wish, marry whom they choose and live in peace like all the rest of us. As the father of a lesbian daughter, I rejoice at these Pride efforts. I'm so proud of my daughter, her spouse, and their lovely adopted daughter. I take great pride in them and I vigorously applaud Pride month.

Also in June is the annual Tony Awards. This year's Tony award nominees include one of my favorite narratives: "To Kill A Mockingbird." As a young man, that epic by Harper Lee was one of my favorite books; as I matured it became one of my favorite movies. Now it has been turned into a powerful stage drama and was nominated for a Tony Award.

The story follows a southern attorney as he accepts a public defender call to defend a young black man accused of beating and raping a white woman — an especially heinous crime in the South in the mid-1930s. The lawyer Atticus Finch passionately fights for the innocent young man's exoneration. But most importantly, Atticus champions "liberty and justice for all."

His goal is not to "win a legal contest" but to defend and affirm equal justice for every American. What a contrast with the lawyer hustlers who inundate TV screens with their promises "to win" and exorbitantly enrich their clients (and themselves). Their constant cry seems to be, "have a non-fatal accident, and we'll sue and make a fortune for us all." Justice seems to be but an obstacle in their pursuit of a legal bounty.

"To Kill a Mockingbird" is a much-needed reminder of what authentic American justice can offer. I hope that Atticus Finch is still practicing law somewhere and that justice, not selfish gain, will always be the goal of American jurisprudence.

And finally, June brings us Father's Day. This annual Hallmark holiday is a call to celebrate and give thanks for our dads. Well, I had one, and I am one. I still miss my father and always remember him, especially on his day. Though I still strive every day to improve my fathering, on Father's Day, I always give heartfelt thanks for my two daughters, and the wonderful women they have become. So every Father's Day I rejoice in them.

And that always allows June to end for me in warmth, devotion and deep gratitude. I hope you, too, had a great June.

Fr. Bob Layne is a retired Episcopal priest in McPherson.