We’ve had a pretty quiet week here at home. Our schedule is focused on post-surgery rest and recovery for Brian, but that means I also have had a chance to enjoy slower-paced activities, ones that often get lost in the shuffle of busyness. I’ve taken walks, worked in the garden, baked bread, cleaned out my car.

One of the first things I knew I wanted to do this week, however, was to just go sit and chat with one of my adopted “Kansas grandmas.” I used to walk over to her house fairly often, just because I could, but it’d been a while; it was time again. We conversed over strong coffee and sweet cinnamon rolls before making our way outside to assess the garden.

She had promised me some of her prolific rhubarb, and naturally I couldn’t refuse. I think every year Brian and I remember that we were supposed to remember to plant rhubarb. I assume next spring we’ll remember that we should have remembered again.

She plucked a few thicker rosy stalks from each bush-like plant for me — not snapping or cutting the stalks, but firmly twisting them off at the base. My bag filled up quickly, especially since each accompanying leaf was large and hearty.

Yet even I, the user of all greens, knew those gorgeous leaves were going to be cut off and pitched where even my chickens couldn’t find them, since they are so naturally abundant in oxalic acid that they are poisonous. That same oxalic acid is actually why rhubarb stalks are so sour, but there the concentration is much lower and perfectly safe within any reasonable amount of consumption.

Besides being a dusty ruby hue, those rhubarb stalks look quite a lot like celery, so it’s not hard to comprehend that it’s a vegetable, even though its sweet tartness persuades us to treat it like a fruit. It’s so common in pies that you even might hear it called a pie plant, but rhubarb is also often encountered in jams, sauces, and crisps: mostly anything cooked with enough sugar to tame that delightfully mouth-puckering sourness.

I always liked to sneak pieces as my mom was slicing them, dipping the little red-and-green-hued crescents in the sugar canister; the crunch of an impromptu sugar-crystal coating was perfect complementary to the bracingly tart and crisp interior.

Neighbor Grandma said she always dipped her rhubarb pieces in salt. As much as I respect her opinion, I am unsure about that.

This time, though, I didn’t allow for any self-defeating sneaking. I walked home with a singular goal in mind for my prized rhubarb stalks; there was no question about what I was going to make.

Rhubarb custard, no doubt about it. I don’t often skip glancing over a few new recipes, but this is one of those rare instances.

Oddly enough, the word “rhubarb” can also mean “a heated dispute.” Fortunately, when I told Brian what I was going to make, he was in complete agreement.

So instead of having a rhubarb, we had a rhubarb custard, and it’s hard to argue with that.

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com