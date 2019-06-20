The U.S. Army was established in 1775.

Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

Fort Leavenworth celebrated the 244th birthday of the U.S. Army with a reenlistment ceremony and a cake-cutting June 14 in Grant Auditorium.

The U.S. Army was established in 1775.

“This Army was created because there was a dire need for professionally trained soldiers to combat the British empire and protect our newfound freedom,” said Capt. Timothy Skinner, G33 operations officer, Combined Arms Center, who served as the ceremony narrator. “Before its creation, most of the fighting was done by colonial militias comprised mainly of farmers who soldiered on a part-time basis.

“The original order from Congress allowed for 10 companies of riflemen to be created,” he said. “Two days later, an Adjutant General’s Corps, the Corps of Engineers, the Finance Corps and the Quartermaster Corps were created. However, a first full regiment of regular Army infantry wouldn’t be formed until June of 1784.”

Lt. Gen. Michael Lundy, commanding general of CAC and Fort Leavenworth, said it was a special day.

“When you think about 244 years, that is a long time, and when we think about the sacrifices of those who came before us, it has really allowed and enabled us to enjoy the freedoms that we have today,” Lundy said. “We’re the legacy, and the legacy that you leave after you is based on how you execute the mission.

“When you think about character, commitment and confidence, those things, those good old values of the profession, that is really the secret sauce that makes our Army what it is today,” he said. “The Army is not about tanks, it is not about airplanes, it is not about helicopters. It is about our soldiers and it is about our soldiers’ families … We do not man equipment. We equip men and women to be able to go out there and win our nation’s wars. That requires a tremendous amount of character, confidence and commitment.”

Following his remarks, Lundy led eight soldiers in the oath of enlistment.

“Today, we’re going to recognize soldiers who are willing to continue to commit to serve something bigger than themselves,” Lundy said. “Selfless service is an important component of who we are as soldiers.”

The enlistees were Spc. Chasity Bennett, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, CAC, Special Troops Battalion; Spc. Robert Meza-Eiseman, 40th Military Police Battalion (Detention); Spc. Tyler Stephens, 40th MP Battalion; Staff Sgt. Maria Redondo-Campos, 40th MP Battalion; Sgt. Danielle Gould, 705th Military Police Battalion (Detention); Spc. David Abarca-Flores, 705th; Sgt. Maria Garcia, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 15th Military Police Brigade; and Spc. Tierra Abarca, HHD, 15th MP Brigade.

Lundy also honored Department of the Army civilian Peggy Pavey, executive assistant for the deputy to the commanding general of CAC, who has served on Fort Leavenworth for a combined 50 years. Throughout the years, Pavey has served as a stenographer, a clerk, an administrative aide, and a secretary for various organizations including the Fort Leavenworth Commissary, the Fort Leavenworth Transportation Office, the former Combined Arms Training Activity (now the Center for Army Lessons Learned), the National Simulation Center, CAC-Training and CAC Headquarters.

“She’s always got a great smile, and she always does the right thing,” Lundy said. “She’s definitely an example of selfless service and commitment to something much bigger than herself.”

To thank her, Lundy presented her with a 50-year pin and a 50-year certificate for her service.

The ceremony commenced with the cutting of the Army cake by Lundy, who represented the oldest post soldier; CAC and Fort Leavenworth Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Dostie; and Pfc. Jonathan Videz, 705th MP Battalion, who, at 18, represented the post’s youngest soldier.