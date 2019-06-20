Harvey-Marion County CDDO’s Schmidt stepping down

NEWTON — Elizabeth Schmidt’s commitment to the mission of the Harvey-Marion County Community Developmental Disability Organization started long before she took on the role of executive director back in 2007 — as she has helped meet the needs of the intellectually and developmentally disabled in the region dating back almost four decades.

“I have worked in this field for most of my adult, working life. I first worked in this field as a college student in 1978 at a group home out here in Newton, a group home for women,” Schmidt said.

That illustrious career of service will soon come to an end, though, as Schmidt recently announced her impending retirement from the CDDO (though she has committed to stay on until her replacement is found).

Personal reasons led Schmidt to step away at this time — wanting to spend more time with her mother after the passing of her father — but she knows she is leaving the CDDO in a good position.

Olathe man arrested on recommended attempted rape charges

SALINA — An Olathe man faces multiple recommended charges, including kidnapping and attempted rape, for an incident that occurred June 12, according to a report by Capt. Gary Hanus, of the Salina Police Department.

Hanus said an adult female reported that she was detained against her will by an acquaintance in a parking lot in the 2900 block of Scanlan Avenue during the early morning hours of June 12. She also reported being subjected to inappropriate touching while being detained by that individual.

Hanus said after a police investigation, Patrick Finley, 30, of Olathe, was arrested and faces recommended charges of kidnapping, attempted rape and aggravated sexual battery.