We walked away from our contract with Iran. We broke the commitment, not they. And we choked off their means of survival, the sale of their oil to other countries. Now we cry "foul" when tankers are attacked in the Gulf of Oman.

Were these Iranian attacks? Unclear. But if they were, what did we expect? We are pushing for a war with Iran. Bolton is begging for it. And who profits? The War Machine; armament companies, aviation companies producing the deliverance of those deadly devices, bankers who provide the monetary backing at healthy interest.

Who loses? The innocent citizens of Iran and the soldiers on both sides, just a bit of collateral damage when there's big money profit involved. And who will pay for it? We, the U.S. tax payers, just like we did for Iraq. Have we learned nothing? Wake up, America.

Beth Vannatta

Halstead