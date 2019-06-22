ABILENE — Learn about U.S. Census Bureau information then and now with archivist Mary Burtzloff at the next Lunch & Learn program beginning at noon Thursday in the Visitors Center Auditorium at the Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum and Boyhood Home.

Burtzloff will trace the Eisenhower family in historical census records, and U.S. Census Bureau Partnership Specialists Steve Hal and Carlos Urquilla-Diaz will discuss preparing Kansas communities for a successful count in the 2020 census.

Admission is free. A light lunch will be included on a first-come, first serve basis.

For more information, call (785) 263-6700.