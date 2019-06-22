The goal is to make this the last time the Salina Liberty go on the road this season.

The Champions Indoor Football League wraps up its regular season with games on Saturday and the Liberty, already guaranteed a Northern Division title, still have plenty to play for in their game against the Duke City Gladiators.

Salina and Duke City meet in a 7:05 p.m. contest Saturday at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, N.M.

The game features the No. 1 teams in both CIF divisions — Duke City leads the Southern Division — and both teams come in with 8-3 records. The winner of tonight’s game will earn the top seed in the CIF playoffs starting next week and would play at home as long as it remains in postseason.

“Our goals have never changed,” Salina head coach Heron O’Neal said. “Our first goal was to make the playoffs and we’ve accomplished that. Now we want to be the No. 1 seed in the league and have home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

“If we win (Saturday) we take care of those two. And then our last goal is to win the championship.”

Duke City enters the game with the same goal in mind. Defending champions in the CIF, the Gladiators would lock up the top seed with a win over Salina.

“Whoever wins will be the No. 1 seed so they definitely have something to play for,” O’Neal said. “They will be motivated and ready to rock and roll.”

Duke City is unbeaten at home this season (5-0) and has won five consecutive games. The Gladiators' last loss came the first Saturday in May, 29-22 at Salina. The Liberty trailed 22-7 in the third quarter that night, but closed the game with three unanswered touchdowns, including the game winner with 1:28 left.

“I think it is definitely going to be a similar battle, meaning we expect a close game,” O’Neal said. “They’ve made a lot of improvement in different areas and so have we.

“The difference will be which team can mesh together the fastest and which one turns the ball over the least. That’s the team that usually wins in these type of matchups.”

Salina running back Tracy Brooks continues to lead the CIF in rushing yards per game (60.3) and has a league-best 20 rushing touchdowns this season. Brooks scored three times in last week's 50-33 victory over Omaha to lock up the Northern Division title for the second consecutive year. Teammate Rashad Pargo shares the league lead for receiving touchdowns with Duke City’s Dello Davis, each with 19.

Tonight the Liberty will face one of the top defenses in the league. Duke City leads the CIF in fewest points per game allowed (35.1) and fewest yards per game allowed (175.4). Opponents average minus-5.0 yards rushing per game against the Gladiators.

Whatever the outcome of tonight’s game, the Liberty will be at home for their playoff opener on Saturday, June 29 and face the winner of Saturday’s game between the Sioux City Bandits and Omaha Beef, who end the regular season with a game at Omaha. Both of those teams are currently 7-4 and the winner will earn the final CIF playoff spot as Northern Division runner-up.

Salina is 3-0 against Sioux City this season, 2-0 against Omaha. Sioux City has won three consecutive games to get back into playoff contention, while Omaha has lost its last three games.

Tickets for next week’s playoff opener are already on sale and can be purchased through the Tony’s Pizza Events Center website.