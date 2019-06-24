This week, readers were curious about the track at Don Michael Field, Daylight Donuts and golf cart appraisal.

Q: A group of us love to walk the track at Don Michael Field at 17th and Severance. Do you know when the resurfacing of the track will be complete and people can begin walking on the track again?

Short answer: soon, if the weather cooperates.

I checked with Ray Hemman, who is the public information director for Hutchinson Public Schools.

“The Don Michael Field track is a community treasure. Even in the dead of winter, you will see walkers on the track,” Hemman said. “The resurfacing is a scheduled maintenance project that happens every 10 years or so to keep it safe for walkers, runners and competition.”

Depending on weather delays, the district anticipates the track to reopen to the public by July 5.

Q: When will the new Daylight Donuts on 30th open?

You’re in luck -- Daylight Donuts, located at 1435 East 30th Ave. in Hutchinson, opened Thursday, June 20. Their hours are 5 a.m. to noon every day.

Q: Why is it that Reno County is appraising golf carts that are not being used on public streets? Bicycles are not appraised, why should golf carts be appraised and taxed? Lots of tractors and trailers are on city streets and are not appraised. Why?

A key characteristic of personal property is the ability to move it without damage to either the property or the real estate it’s attached to.

Personal property can include traditional non-highway vehicles like mopeds and ATVs, but it also applies to boats, airplanes, helicopters, and even hot air balloons.

Leslie Alfaro with the Reno County Appraiser’s Office directed me to Kansas Statute 79-101, which states: “All property in this state, real and personal, not expressly exempt therefrom, shall be subject to taxation in the manner prescribed by this act.”

The state requires that all golf carts be subject to property tax under the subclass “Other Personal Property not Elsewhere Classified” for being an off-road vehicle. A list of examples of off-road vehicles that would classify under this subclass can be found at https://www.ksrevenue.org/pvdpersonal.html under the 2019 Personal Property Guide.

“Tractors and trailers are subject to taxation unless deemed exempt as all other tangible personal property,” Alfaro told me in an emailed response. “Tractors are often used as commercial equipment and are appraised as such. Trailers that are not used as commercial purposes are classified in the ‘Other Personal Property not Elsewhere Classified’ subclass and appraised at their market value.”

Keep those questions coming by sending them to askhutch@hutchnews.com