There are certain repercussions for having my little car parked on a farm. While there is a large tree beside the driveway, I don’t park under it or even next to it.

Regardless, there must be plenty of nearby air traffic; sometimes my poor red car with all its black and white spots begins to resemble our Holsteins. I don’t care enough to wash it, so it’s perpetually a losing battle.

And, for a few weeks a year, those spots become almost festive. I won’t go into excessive detail, but I think you know what I mean when I say they are the telltale signs of mulberry season.

Many people regard mulberry trees as nuisances, perhaps in part because of the purple poo, but also because they produce copious amounts of highly-allergenic pollen. In fact, a few cities across the country have banned them, but you can probably find a few here and there almost anywhere else in the U.S. and even on several other continents.

I had kind of assumed mulberries originated somewhere in the Midwest, since they seem like one of the few trees Kansas grows naturally. Red mulberries are native to North America, but actually there are many other varieties native to other continental regions. The “mulberry” genus is extremely complex, and there may be over a hundred species within that subset, including with different colors of berries and some with no berries at all — Osage Orange, the other main self-occurring Kansan tree, is a member of the family.

I had also assumed that the most useful component of mulberry trees would be their fruit. And since I’m coming from a food writer’s perspective, that seems justifiable.

What took mulberries around the world, however, was the potential of their leaves: as food not for humans, but for silkworms. Apparently those little guys have quite the selective taste, and must eat only leaves from mulberry trees to survive. Silkworms most prefer white mulberry leaves; this is why you might find a few white berries over here, as descendants of imports from China for cultivation of our silk trade.

As fascinating as that is, I still posit that mulberries are best for their berries. I can often be caught purple-handed at the end of a walk, my neck maybe a little sore from being craned to the side as I fastidiously scrutinize ditchward trees for any signs of ripe berries.

To some people, mulberry trees are so commonplace that they forget to even see them. Not me. I can’t help it; it’s free fruit. Sometimes I’m patient enough to pick each individual berry; sometimes I shake a cluster over my bucket (rarely as effectively as I intend); sometimes I get Brian to help as we spread out an old sheet on the ground, rustle the whole tree, and hear the satisfying patter of falling fruit.

I ignore the stems and the inevitable bug or two, tossing handfuls of sun-warmed berries into my mouth and letting the purple juice stain my fingers. Sorry, little red car, this is worth it.

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com