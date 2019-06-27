Two Kansas House representatives are spearheading a program now in its second year that aims to incorporate culturally relevant teaching methods into K-12 classrooms.

The Kansas Culturally Relevant Pedagogy Summer Intensive is designed as a four-week program for Kansas teachers to learn about culturally relevant pedagogy, including Native American studies, Chicano/Latino studies, African American studies and Asian American studies.

After completing the four-week program, the teachers will create lesson plans to use in their classrooms, then return to Topeka in February to let the program directors know what is and isn't working in a school setting.

The program, which is held at Washburn University's Mabee Library, was organized by Rep. John Alcala, D-Topeka, Rep. Valdenia Winn, D-Kansas City, Kan., and Christina Valdivia-Alcala, founder of the Tonantzin Society.

The four teachers in this year's program have come from across Kansas to participate and learn about different culturally relevant pedagogies. At the end of the program, all of the teachers will be certified in culturally relevant pedagogy, then in turn go educate other teachers, Alcala said.

The program, which is in partnership with the Kansas Board of Education, Washburn University and the Kansas Department of Education, was developed after Alcala attempted to run a bill several years ago that would mandate ethnic studies in the education system.

Alcala said that when he looked at history books being used in schools, he noticed a lack of representation of various ethnicities, including African Americans, Native Americans and Latin Americans.

After the bill failed to pass, officials with the Kansas Department of Education asked Alcala not to mandate it, offering instead to work with him to create a program.

During the course of four weeks, teachers accepted into the program learn about a variety of cultures, with a focus placed on how they learn about different cultures, Valdivia-Alcala said.

"As far as we know, this model we have created in Kansas is unique," Valdivia-Alcala said. "We know there is a lot of culturally relevant pedagogy, ethnic studies, one-day seminars, three- or four-hour conversations in continuing education for teachers, but nothing this intensive."

Valdivia-Alcala said the intensive nature is deliberate and meant to allow teachers to understand how to go about teaching different cultures and creating content that students from a multicultural setting can view and learn from.

"The students not of color are also learning the important roles, important footprints across America that different cultures have made, and understand the importance of critical thinking, critical teaching and looking at where the United States stands in this construct where so many cultures have come together, and help contribute to this narrative of what is America," Valdivia-Alcala said.

Michelle McClaine, an English teacher at the Sumner Academy of Arts and Science school in Kansas City, Kan., said she wants to be the teacher she needed growing up in Kansas City.

McClaine said her school has many Mexican American students, and while talking about civil rights, she had a student ask where the Mexicans were. She couldn't answer the question, she said.

"Having a program like this where you can really ask those uncomfortable questions or get that info that you can be able to show all perspectives of what it means to be Americans, or what that story is of America is very cool and very empowering," McClaine said.

McClaine said she is excited to return to her classroom, where Mexican Americans make up about 60 percent of the population, and be able to explain to them the roles different ethnicities have played in the world.

Kelly Capper, an instructional coach at Shawnee Mission West High School, said the program had exceeded her expectations.

"I'm just learning a lot," Capper said. "For me, it just makes me wish I could go back into the classroom or back in time when kids asked those tough questions and I said, 'I don't know.' Now I know a little bit more."

This week, the teachers are being educated on Chicano and Latino studies by Lilliana Saldaña, of the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Other professors teaching during the program include Cornel Pewewardy, of Portland State University; Winn; and Joo Ok Kim, of the University of Kansas.

With each professor given a week to teach about their area of study, Saldaña said, it is challenging.

"It takes me a good two weeks to do this particular session on Chicano art, but I know that I'm working with teachers, with learners, and they bring a lot of enthusiasm, too," Saldaña said.

Saldaña said she started off teaching about the field of Chicano studies and why it is important, then expanded into the Mexican American experience, indigenous cultures and Chicano art and the civil rights movement.

Alcala said one of the end goals of the program is to make sure the curriculum being taught in schools is consistent.

"It's a chipping-away process," Alcala said. "We get enough teachers through the program and it starts to get into the system."

Valdivia-Alcala said it is important to make sure they help close the achievement gap in schools.

"We say we love children, we care about children, we want to educate children, then we are obligated to teach all children and to have cultural pride and to understand that they come from a different lens," Valdivia-Alcala said. "Because of that culture, that cultural context, and the teacher understanding the cultural context can help create bridges and can help deepen a teacher's relationship to their community. (They) can also give a sense to children that are often marginalized that yes, you are seen and you are valued and we can bring your culture into this classroom."