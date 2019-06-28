GOLF

Wedgewood Senior Men

1. Dewayne Morgan, Jim Lisner, Wes Brooks, Dennis Carter -3.

2. Dave Stallbaumer, Jim Merry, Josh Talbott, Fred Franklin, Dick Morrison -3.

3. Randy Evans, Lou Eftkin, Jerry Schmidt, Paul Normandin -2.

Closest to pin 3 — Sam Farmer. Closest shot to pin 9 on second shot — Dewayne Morgan.

Next play — 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Hesston takes

2 from Lyons

HESSTON — The Hesston Swather summer baseball team claimed a pair of wins over Lyons Thursday in Hesston.

The Swathers won the first game 8-6 and the second game 12-7.

In the first game, Hesston led 5-0 after the first inning and held Lyons off the rest of the way.

Hesston was outhit 9-3. Jacob Eilert and Dalton Carey each drove in a run for Hesston.

Brayden Schilling threw 4.2 innings for the win, striking out four. Owen O’Halloran finished the game for the save.

In the second game, Hesston led 5-2 after the first inning.

Cody Wohlgemuth went two for three hitting with three RBIs. Jason Hecht and Ty Schroeder each drove in two runs.

Kaleb Hansen threw three innings for the win, striking out two.

Hesston is 7-7-1.

First game

Lyons;002;211;—6;9;2

Hesston;501;020;—8;3;0

Dawson (L), Brandon 2 and n/a; Schilling (W), O’Halloran (S) 5 and n/a.

Second game

Lyons;123;10;—7;9;4

Hesston;522;03;—12;7;0

Ty (L) and n/a; Hansen (W), Carey 4, Nelson 5 and n/a.

Railer volleyball

camp slated

The Newton Volleyball Camp is scheduled for June 15 to 18 for seventh and eighth graders and June 15 to 17 for fourth through sixth graders.

The campus will be held at the Newton Activity Center and will be led by Newton High School coach Jamie Dibbens and NHS players.

“The camp will teach techniques and strategies to become better at passing, setting, hitting, serving, and defense,” the release said. “The focus is to have fun and enjoy improving skills to be a successful at the Middle School level.”

The fourth- through sixth-grade camp will run 10:30 a.m. to noon. The seventh- and eighth-grade camp will run from noon to 2 p.m.

The registration deadline is July 8. For more information, call Dibbens at 284-6260 or (316) 836-6910 or e-mail Jamie.dibbens@usd373.org.

Sedgwick 18U

sweeps Haven

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinals 18U summer baseball team claimed a pair of wins over rival Haven Wednesday in Sedgwick.

The Cardinals won the first game 11-1 in five innings on the 10-run rule and won the nightcap 16-10.

In the second game, Sedgwick scored 11 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead. Haven scored five runs in the top of the fourth to lead 7-4. Haven added a pair of runs in the top of the sixth.

Sedgwick was led by Luke Dingman, who went two for two hitting with a home run and five RBIs. Nolan Crumrine went three for three with two RBIs. Justin Esposito went two for three with two RBIs. Hooper Schroeder drove in two runs.

Henry Burns pitched 3.2 innings of relief for the win, striking out seven.

Mario Quintero took the loss for Haven.

Jevon Miller drove in three runs for Haven. Ethan Hall drove in two runs. Blaine Zongker went two for three.

In the first game, Sedgwick scored in every inning, leading 5-0 after the first inning.

Connor Tillman went two for three hitting for Sedgwick with three RBIs. Burns went two for three with two RBIs. Hooper Schroeder and Esposito each drove in two runs.

Crumrine pitched a complete game, allowing a run on five hits with two walks and nine RBIs.

Hunter Galloway went two for two hitting for Haven with a solo home run. Benaiah Yoder took the loss pitching, striking out four in four innings.

Haven is 4-9. Sedgwick is 9-5 and hosts El Dorado at 5 p.m. Friday.

First game

Haven;000;10;—1;5;2

Sedgwick;512;21;—11;13;3

Yoder (L), McCrory 5 and McCrory, Yoder 5; Crumrine (W) and Lacey. HR — H: Galloway.

Second game

Haven;200;50( 2);1;—10;7;2

Sedgwick;310;01(11);x;—16;11;1

McCrory, Zongker 5, Quintero (L) 5, Miller 6, Schnieder 6 and Yoder; Lacey, Esposito 1, K.Schroeder 4, Burns (W) 4 and H.Schroeder. HR — S: Dingman.

Panthers 1U

claims win

The Newton Panthers 12U baseball team edged the Titans 8-7 Wednesday in the Southwest Boys’ Club League.

The Panthers are 7-8.