ANDOVER — The Newton American Legion Post 2 Senior Knights baseball team opened play in the Aviators Classic with a 1-1 finish Friday in pool play at Andover Central.

The Knights fell to the Buhler Nationals 12-1, but rebounded to beat the Belle Plaine Express 9-3.

The tournament schedule and pairings were changed after a team dropped out.

Newton advances to bracket play at either 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by the semifinals at either one or 3 p.m. The finals are set for 5 p.m. Saturday.

Newton held Belle Plaine to two hits and was aided by four errors. Zach Kennel and Griffin Davis each went two for four hitting for Newton with three RBIs. Trev Golubski went two for two with two RBIs.

Newton’s pitching stats were not posted. Nolan Reynolds took the loss for Belle Plaine.

Stats against Buhler were not posted.

vs. Belle Plaine

Belle Pl.;201;000;—3;2;4

Newton;014;212;—10;10;1

Reynolds (L), Happy 5 and Rhett; Newton’s battery n/a.