And then there was one.

The owners of Hutchinson’s two remaining dry cleaner businesses announced on Wednesday that Saylor Cleaners has sold to Ineeda Cleaners.

The sale will allow owners of the longtime family-owned North Adams business, Scott and Steven Saylor, to retire.

The Adams Street location will operate as a drop-off and pickup location during a three-month transition starting July 1, with the Saylor brothers acting as consultants, and then it will close.

Temporary new hours for the location will be 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

“I’m 66, and my brother is 67,” Scott Saylor said. “We’ve both been talking about getting out of the business for a while. We just decided it was time. It’s getting harder and harder on our bodies, so we decided to see what we could work out as far as retiring.”

They sent out letters advising other dry cleaners around the state of their desire.

“We had a few responses, but the Nelsons seemed to be the most interested,” Saylor said, referring to Ineeda owners Chris and Rachel Nelson, of Hutchinson. “It worked out for them and us as well.”

The other inquiries were from Wichita operators, so their decision to sell to the Nelsons will keep all the business in Hutchinson.

Scott said he was not too concerned about the loss of competition based on the Nelsons’ reputation.

“I think Chris and Rachel will do a good job for the community,” he said.

The brothers aren’t sure exactly when their dad, J.W. “Bill” Saylor, entered the dry cleaning industry. He worked for another company for several years downtown and then went out on his own, operating Acme Cleaners at 14th and Main for several years.

Bill bought the location where the business now operates in 1954. At the time, there were more than a dozen laundry services in town.

Scott joined the business in 1974 and today is company president. Steve, who’d left Hutchinson, returned in 1982, taking over as the company’s bookkeeper so their father could retire, though the elder Saylor continued coming to work part-time until 2005.

In retirement they’ll “start doing projects that have been on the burner for years, now that we have time,” Scott said. “Steve has the same plans. We have no plans to move away.”

“We appreciate the support we’ve had over the years from the community,” Scott said. “We’re going to miss the people and the faces that we see every day. But we’re not going to miss the toil.”

In talking with the Saylors after receiving notice of their intent, Rachel Nelson said, “we worked through the process and decided it would be a good fit for both our businesses.”

“We’re going to have a three-month transition to make sure we can make it smooth for Saylor’s customers who will join in with our regular Ineeda customers at 1224 N. Main,” she said.

“We have really respected Scott and Steven Saylor and their knowledge of the dry cleaning business,” Chris Nelson stated in a release. “Yeah, we have been friendly competitors, but their vast experience and dedication to their present customers will only make us better.”

“It’s sad to see them go, but it’s also exciting for them to be able to reach this point in their career to retire,” Rachel Nelson said. “We’re happy for the Saylors and congratulate them on 65 years of running a family business in our community. It’s a tough industry, but they were able to finish on a really strong note.”

They believe they’ll be able to absorb the new business without expanding or adding staff, Rachel Nelson said.

Chris Nelson purchased the business from the late John Neal in 2005, and Rachel joined him a year later. But Ineeda Cleaners has been operating in Hutchinson for more than 70 years, she noted.

All of their clothes cleaning is done at their 13th and Main location, while they handle commercial business at their McPherson location.

The service area of business, however, includes drop off and pickup locations in McPherson, Newton, Salina, Lyons, Sterling, Kinsley, Great Bend and Larned.

Its services include dry cleaning, laundry, starch treatment, specialty care for leather and suede, wedding dress cleaning, smoke damage restoration and, their most recent endeavor, shoe repair.

“Our goal is to provide the best service to our customers and a stable career for our employees,”