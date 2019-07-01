Brookville man burned after crashing bike into trailer

SALINA — A Brookville man was burned after his motorcycle crashed into a trailer near Crawford Street and Burma Road about 11:12 p.m. Friday, according to a report by Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

Soldan said a 1999 International tractor pulling a 51-foot car trailer driven by Cody Williams, 26, of Minneapolis, was northbound on Burma Road. After stopping at a stop sign, the tractor continued north and was struck on the side of the trailer by a westbound 2007 Yamaha 650 motorcycle driven Caden Nelson, 20, of Brookville.

Soldan said Nelson tried to stop and lay down his motorcycle, but after striking the trailer it burst into flames. Nelson was taken to Salina Regional Health Center and then transferred to a Wichita hospital with burns on about 30 percent of his body. He was wearing a helmet.

Soldan said the wreck is still under investigation, as there might have been an issue with the motorcycle's headlights.