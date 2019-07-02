1. Head to the park

There will be an independence day party on El Dorado one that will start on July 3 and conclude on July 4.

Events in East Park, 100 S. Woodland, will get started with an adult wiffle ball tournament at 6 p.m. on July 3. Limited to eight teams, teams should register by noon July 2 by calling 316-321-9100.

On July 4 the offerings will include a bike gathering, a bike parade for kids, a youth wiffle ball tournament, turtle races, family games, lunch, swimming at the municipal pool and an El Dorado Broncos Baseball game followed by fireworks at McDonald stadium.

2. See the parade

Augusta’s 4th of July children’s parade sponsored by Brick Street Flower Company ,White Eagle Credit Union and the Augusta Lions Club will be Thursday July 4. You can participate by foot, scooter, bike, wagon, and stroller. Fur babies are welcome also! The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Community National Bank off of highway 54 across from Subway, signing in begins at 9:30 a.m. For more information call 316-775-6226.

3. Check out the Prairie Talk

Cattleman Rich Porter is loyal to his workers, suppliers, alliances, and, especially, to his community.

“An ounce of loyalty is worth a pound of cleverness,” said Porter. “Do unto others better than you would have them do unto you. If they don’t respond in kind, merely walk away, but don’t retaliate.”

At 1:30 p.m. July 6 Rich Porter will share his story in a Prairie Talk at Pioneer Bluffs historic ranch, 695 Highway 177, Matfield Green.

Following the Prairie Talk will be an ice cream social at about 2:30 p.m., with floats and a sundae bar. The ice cream social is a fundraising benefit provided by Pioneer Bluffs volunteers. Donations will be accepted, and will fund future heritage programs at Pioneer Bluffs. Reservations requested but not required. Contact Executive Director Lynn Smith at (620) 753-3484 or lynn@pioneerbluffs.org for reservations or questions.

4. Catch a concert

The El Dorado Municipal Band will offer a concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Forest Park Band Shell, 900 N. Taylor.

5. See the old game

There will be a “vintage baseball game played under the 1860’s rules at 7 p.m. July 5 at McDonald Stadium, 210 N. Griffith St., El Dorado

Games from times gone by will be available for children to participate in between various innings!. The El Dorado Broncos will take on the Red Stockings vintage baseball team.