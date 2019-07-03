Kansas Honor Flight No. 73 recently took off from Eisenhower airport with veterans and guardians for Washington D.C. — including two men from Butler County .

Mark Spaulding of Andover and Leroy Bowen of Augusta, both Vietnam veterans, were a part of Kansas Honor Flight 73.

This flight contained some veterans from WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam war.

The group toured Ft. McHenry, where the Battle Hymn of the Republic was written. The group also will tour Washington at the National Archives; the Vietnam Wall and Memorial; the Air Force Memorial; the Navy Memorial; the Marine Memorial; the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington Cemetery; and the D.C. mall area.

The Kansas Honor Flight is an all-volunteer organization that works to honor Kansas veterans of World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War by providing them with an all expense paid, three-day, journey of honor and remembrance to visit their memorials in Washington, D.C. The organization also works to educate the youth and communities throughout Kansas about the impact of these historic wars and the freedoms our nation enjoys because of the service of our veterans. The KHF is part of the National Honor Flight Network, and is the #1 chapter of over 130 chapters, sending more veterans on flights than any other chapter nation-wide