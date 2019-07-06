HAVEN — The Hesston Swather 18U baseball team opened play in the Kansas Babe Ruth District 4 16-18 Tournament with a 7-1 win over Lyons Friday at Haven Field.

Hesston will face the Cottonwood Valley League team at 1 p.m. Saturday in the championship quarterfinals. If Hesston wins that game, the Swathers will play at 5 p.m. Saturday. If Hesston loses, the team will play at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Leading 2-1, Hesston scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Jared Nelson and Kaleb Hansen each drove in two runs for Hesston. Ben Roth went two for four hitting with an RBI. Max Arnold went two for three hitting.

Jackson Humphreys pitched five innings for the win, allowing one run on one hit with three walks and seven strikeouts. Owen O’Halloran pitched 1.2 innings, allowing one walk and two strikeouts. Nelson struck out the sole batter he faced.

Lyons;001;100;0;—1;1;5

Hesston;011;005;x;—7;7;3

Brandon (L), Kayston 6 and n/a; Humphreys (W), O’Halloran 6, Nelson 7 and n/a.