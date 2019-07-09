Showers on Tuesday morning in the Topeka vicinity are expected give way to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon, when highs should reach the lower-90s.

At 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, light rain was falling in downtown Topeka.

A slight chance for more rain also is in the forecast for Wednesday, when highs once again should top out in the lower-90s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind around 5 mph.

• Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

• Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

• Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

• Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind.

• Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

• Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

• Monday: Sunny, with a high near 95.