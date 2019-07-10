LINDSBORG — Citing a recent market analysis showing a demand for more senior housing, Bethany Home Association in Lindsborg is expanding its assisted living facilities.

"The proposed expansion will not only allow Bethany Home Association to serve more of our friends and neighbors, it will create a more robust business model that allows additional flexibility during the inevitable ebb and flow of service demand," said Bethany Home Association CEO Kris Erickson in a newsletter detailing plans for the expansion.

Bethany Home Association, which has a long-term care facility at 321 N. Chestnut in Lindsborg, constructed its assisted living campus on a 60-acre lot at 821 E. Swensson in 2014.

Construction is expected to begin around the end of the year to add four two-bedroom apartments and 18 one-bedroom apartments to that campus, which will more than double Bethany Home Association's assisted living capacity. Alloy Architecture and Simpson Construction are assisting with the expansion project.

Bethany Home Association has applied for a Community Facilities Improvement loan from the United States Department of Agriculture and is currently in the design phase of the project.

The apartments constructed for the assisted living campus will come with zero-entry showers, call lights in the bedroom and bathroom, laundry and housekeeping services, medication management and an on-site storm shelter.

In the future, Bethany Home Association is looking at options to build independent living homes, RV sites and tiny homes on an additional 30 acres next to the assisted living campus.

"The campus-wide project aims to add intelligently-designed homes and town homes custom built with an emphasis on creating community within each neighborhood," Erickson said. "Every design element is being considered to make these homes carefree and welcoming to all future occupants."

Bethany Home started construction in 1907 and welcomed its first residents in 1911. The home is a social ministry of the Central States Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. Its campus includes a 100-bed nursing home facility, 20 assisted living units and 47 independent living cottages.

For additional information about Bethany Home Association's senior living options, contact Assisted Living Director Skylar Hanson at 785-227-8331 or at shanson@bethanyhome.com.

