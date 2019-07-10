High temperatures in the upper-80s usually aren't considered to be on the cool side, but that's the way they may feel after the next round of heat visits the Topeka area.

After morning storms pass through the area, highs Wednesday and Thursday are expected in the upper-80s in Topeka and vicinity. Then, starting Friday, the mercury is expected to rise and hold steady in the mid- to upper-90s through the middle of next week.

A chance for showers is in the forecast early Wednesday in the Topeka vicinity, then sunny skies should prevail later in the day.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 89. Light northwest wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

• Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind.

• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

• Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

• Monday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

• Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.