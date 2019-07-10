The Lansing Board of Education had an annual organizational meeting this week. But there will be no change in the school board’s leadership, at least for now.

In past years, school board members have selected their president and vice president during July meetings. But in light of a new state law, board members decided Monday to extend the current terms of their president and vice president until January, according to Lansing Superintendent Darrel Stufflebeam.

Stufflebeam said state lawmakers had previously moved school board elections from the spring to the fall. But the requirement for school boards to select their officers in July had remained in place.

Earlier this year, state legislators approved a change in the law that allows board members to elect officers in January. Board members also can vote in January to have their election of officers at a later date in 2020.

The Kansas Association of School Boards provided the Lansing board members with options in regards to how to deal with the transition resulting from the change in the law. One of the options was to extend the current terms of the president and vice president until January. The other option was to continue the practice of selecting the president and vice president during the month of July.

Lansing board members voted Monday to extend the term of board President Jeff Martin and Vice President Beth Stevenson until their successors are chosen in January.

Also Monday, board members approved various appointments as part of the annual reorganization of the board. These included the appointment of Doniaell Brandt as the board clerk and Christine Smith as the treasurer.

Board members also approved a resolution to continue to meet at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. The meetings will take place at the school district office, 200 E. Mary St.

