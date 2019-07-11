A Leavenworth man who reportedly fired shots while being pursued last year by a deputy has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

A Leavenworth man who reportedly fired shots while being pursued last year by a deputy has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Anthony J. Robertson, 34, was sentenced Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court to charges of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer with intent to commit a felony, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, and burglary. He also was ordered to serve a prison sentence after violating probation in connection to a 2016 charge of possession of methamphetamine.

The assault and fleeing charges stemmed from a July 6, 2018, incident in which he reportedly led deputies from the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office on a chase that began in the area of 207th Street and Kansas 92 Highway.

Cpl. Sarah Flaherty of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office testified last year during a preliminary hearing that speeds during the pursuit exceeded 80 mph.

She testified that at one point, Robertson locked his brakes in what she believed was an attempt to cause her to crash into his truck.

Flaherty also testified that she heard between 11 and 13 gunshots during the pursuit.

Robertson ended up fleeing from the vehicle on foot with his passenger, Shauntel M. Cornelius. They were apprehended the following day.

The burglary charge was filed in a separate case and stemmed from an April 24, 2017, burglary of the Burger King in Lansing.

Robertson pleaded guilty to the assault, fleeing and burglary charges in May after reaching a plea agreement with the prosecution.

When given the opportunity to speak Wednesday during his sentencing hearing, Robertson indicated he did not wish to say anything.

Robertson was sentenced to a total of 56 months, or four years and eight months, for the assault, fleeing and burglary charges as well as the probation revocation in the earlier drug case.

The 56-month sentence was recommended as part of the plea agreement.

Cornelius also was charged for her actions during the July 6, 2018, pursuit.

During the pursuit, she reportedly threw items at a pursuing vehicle. She threw the items from the back of the truck that was driven by Robertson.

Cornelius was sentenced in March to three years in prison for charges related to the pursuit and charges in two other cases.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR