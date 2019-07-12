July 13 through 21

All times Central

Saturday, July 13

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Salina @ Newton canceled.

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Vancouver 9 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASEBALL — Detroit @ Kansas City 6:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — FC Wichita @ NPSL Playoffs (M TBA).

Sunday, July 14

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Juniors @ Class A Zone Tournament, Klein-Scott Field (Salina vs. Derby 1 p.m., Junction City vs. Hutchinson approx. 3 p.m., Andover vs. El Dorado approx. 5 p.m.).

PRO BASEBALL — Detroit @ Kansas City 1:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Monday, July 15

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Juniors @ Class A Zone Tournament, Klein-Scott Field (Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2 1 p.m., winner game 1 vs. winner game 2 aprpox. 3 p.m., Newton vs. winner game 3 approx. 5 p.m.), Emporia @ Newton Seniors 6 p.m. (Kenny Williams Field).

PRO BASEBALL — Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Tuesday, July 16

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Mulvane @ Newton 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Wednesday, July 17

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Juniors @ Class A Zone Tournament, Klein-Scott Field (game 7 1 p.m., game 8 approx. 3 p.m., game 9 approx. 5 p.m.).

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Mulvane 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Thursday, July 18

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Juniors @ Class A Zone Tournament, Klein-Scott Field (game 10 5 p.m., game 11 approx. 5 p.m., game 9 approx. 5 p.m.).

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita Sluggers @ Newton 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City 12:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Friday, June 19

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Cleveland 6:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Saturday, July 20

PRO SOCCER — FC Dallas @ Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Cleveland 6:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, July 21

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Cleveland 12:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still need your schedule. Please fax it to the Kansan at (316) 283-2471 or e-mail it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.

Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice. TV channel numbers listed are for over-the-air broadcast (including HD virtual channels) unless noted. Cable and satellite channel numbers may differ. Some cable and satellite channels listed may require a subscription or may be pay-per-view (contact your cable or satellite company for more information). Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, call the Kansan at (316) 804-7731.