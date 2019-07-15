Rural Salina man drowns while cleaning pipe

SALINA — A rural Salina man drowned in a pond on his property Sunday evening after getting his arm caught in an overflow pipe while in the water.

According to a report by Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Errol Redden, 75, told his wife he was going to a pond on his property in the 11000 block of South Niles Road to clean out an overflow pipe in the pond.

When Redden didn't return after several hours, his wife called their son, who found his father in the pond. Soldan said it is believed Redden was trying to pull something out of the pipe when his arm got sucked into the pipe, pulling him under and drowning him.

Rescue units were called out to free Redden from the pipe, Soldan said, but by then it was too late to save him.