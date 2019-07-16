With triple-digit heat in the forecast later this week for the Topeka area, the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch from Wednesday afternoon through Saturday evening.

High temperatures during this period are expected in the mid-90s to around 100 degrees. Combined with humid conditions, heat indices are expected to climb to the 103- to 110-degree range.

Heat-related illnesses are possible for those spending a prolonged amount of time outdoors or those who are more susceptible to heat, such as young children and the elderly, the weather service said.

For precautions, people are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors.

Tuesday's high of around 92 degrees will be the lowest expected reading for the remainder of the week, according to National Weather Service forecasters. There is a slight chance for rain and thunderstorms tonight.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

• Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph

• Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 108. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 79. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

• Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 79.

• Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 79.

• Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

• Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

• Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.