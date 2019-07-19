An investigation involving the FBI led to a man's arrest Friday morning in Topeka in connection with sex crimes, authorities said.

Taken into custody was Antonio Jo Von Lawrence, 30 of Topeka, said Lt. Andrew Beightel of the Topeka Police Department.

Lawrence was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with aggravated human trafficking, sexual exploitation of a child, aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and electronic solicitation, Beightel said.

He said Topeka police and the FBI arrested Lawrence about 6:30 a.m. Friday near the Shawnee County Annex, 1515 N.W. Saline. Lawrence works at a business in that area, Beightel said.

He said tactical team officers then executed a search warrant about 7:30 a.m. to enter a house in southwest Topeka. Officers remained later that morning at the house at 2130 S.W. Fairlawn Road.

No further information was being released.