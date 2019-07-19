For Jennifer Burch, executive director of the McPherson Chamber of Commerce, her personal story of dealing with breast cancer began earlier this year.

"I've always done annual exams," Jennifer said.

As she was laying in bed reading a book to her grandson about a month before her yearly appointment, she felt a lump in her breast. A mammogram in March led to a diagnosis of triple-negative breast cancer in April.

"It was like, 'is this real? Am I going to wake up from this nightmare?' Everything happened so quickly," Jennifer said. "You always think it'll be somebody else, but this time it was me — and why not me? It could happen to anybody."

Triple-negative breast cancer only occurs in 20 percent of diagnoses, according to breastcancer.org.

"It's pretty rare and it's a little harder to treat because it's so aggressive," said Vaughan Burch, Jennifer's husband.

The timing of Jennifer's diagnosis was not ideal, as Vaughan was dealing with the turnaround at CHS and the couple was in the process trying to sell their old home and move into a new one.

"It's been a whirlwind of appointments and meeting new doctors," Jennifer said. "It kind of takes over your whole life — and not only mine, but my family's. It redirects all your energy."

Jennifer had a port put in on April 3 and started chemotherapy on April 18, undergoing four treatments before her scheduled surgery, and she did her best to keep up with her job in the meantime.

"My first round of chemo was scheduled on Thursdays, every two weeks, so I would take Thursday and Friday off, because it just kinds of wipes you out," Jennifer said.

"She'd get nauseous for a couple of days and then would get up at 5 a.m. to go to the YMCA to work out," Vaughan said.

Doctors advised Jennifer to stay as active as possible.

"I kept going to weights class and yoga and walking twice a week with my friends," Jennifer said. "...I think what motivated me to do that was having the support system of friends who were making sure that I got up, even though it took every ounce of my being to do it. Once I got up and going, it was well worth it."

Last week, Jennifer had a double mastectomy and will start weekly chemotherapy treatments again in August through October.

"Jennifer's been really strong through this whole thing," Vaughan said.

"It's not a walk in the park, I can tell you that," Jennifer said.

Beyond Jennifer's physical pain, there were also emotional side effects to learning she had breast cancer.

"It was a tough pill to swallow that it was happening to me, even though I felt like I had done everything (I could). My whole life, I valued my health and felt like I was doing the right things," Jennifer said. "Sometimes you don't have that control, regardless of what you do to prevent being sick."

Jennifer expressed gratefulness for the support of her family, friends and even some strangers. Meals are brought to her home three times a week.

"They're signed up through August and it's been going on for a long time," Vaughan said. "...We've got so many friends and people who love (Jennifer) that they just keep coming. It's really awesome that they would do that."

Jennifer is taking six weeks off from her job to recuperate.

"I'm kind of just enjoying not having to do anything," Jennifer laughed. "I don't know if I've ever had that experience."

She encourages other women to have mammograms done on a regular basis.

"It's important," Jennifer said. "Who knows how much farther this could have gone. I might not have been able to be here."

While she acknowledges it may take a long time, Jennifer is focused on doing what she can to become cancer-free.

"I'm determined that this is not going to beat me," Jennifer said. "I'm going to listen to my body, because it's working with me to try and beat this."

"Sharing Our Story of Hope" is the theme for this year's Relay For Life, held from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday inside the gymnasium at McPherson College, 1600 E. Euclid.

Relay For Life kicks off by honoring everyone who has been affected by cancer in the opening ceremony followed by the survivor/caregiver walk, a luminaria ceremony and a closing ceremony to celebrate what has been accomplished and plans for moving forward.

Contact Patricia Middleton by email at pmiddleton@mcphersonsentinel.com or follow her stories on Twitter at @MiddleSentinel.