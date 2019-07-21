Superior Boiler-Hutchinson has promoted Danny Lane to vice president of operations.

In this role, Lane will lead and oversee all company operations and facilities maintenance and management.

Lane has been with Superior Boiler for more than 30 years. During this time, he has worked in several roles with increasing responsibility along the way, most recently as Director of Operations.

Superior also recently hired an Assistant Operations Manager, which was a new position due to increased business activity

Superior Boiler manufactures Scotch Marine and vertical firetube boilers for process steam, hot water and waste heat recovery, watertube and flextube boilers for industrial markets and high-efficiency hot water condensing boilers. In addition to boilers, the company manufactures a full complement of boiler room equipment items, as well as parts and 24-hour service.

In business since 1917, the company has shipped more than 20,500 boilers throughout the United States and worldwide. Superior Boiler employs about 150 people at its Hutchinson, Oklahoma City and Richmond locations. For more information, visit superiorboiler.com.

***

GREAT BEND – The newest member of the physical therapy team at The University of Kansas Health System St. Rose Medical Pavilion devotes much of her time to delivering specialty treatments to people in her hometown.

Megan Beahm, a 2001 Great Bend High School graduate, uses her expertise in pelvic health and lymphedema to care for and treat patients.

Pelvic health refers to urinary and fecal incontinence; pain related to the pelvis, tailbone, pregnancy and intercourse; constipation; and difficulties with voiding the bowels and bladder.

In her other specialty, Beahm helps patients with lymphedema. This condition refers to the swelling of a body part caused by problems with the lymphatic system.

“Our treatments focus on swelling in the arms, legs, trunk, head and neck,” Beahm said. “Someone can be born with lymphedema, but the biggest issue arises as a result of cancer treatment that affects the lymph nodes.

A doctor’s referral often leads to physical therapy, but patients can refer themselves for treatment. In many cases, the therapist collaborates with the patient’s physician.

Beahm earned her bachelor’s degree in biology at Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Mich., in 2005. She graduated with a doctorate in physical therapy in 2007 from Northwestern University in Chicago. Her background includes physical therapy positions in Great Bend and Melrose Park, Ill.

Beahm and her husband, Scott, are originally from Great Bend. They have two children, and their parents still live here.

***

Brian Rowan, Clinical Engineering Supervisor at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and president of the Kansas Healthcare Engineers Association, addressed the American Society of Healthcare Engineers annual meeting in Baltimore, MD on July 14.

Rowan joined the engineering department at Hutch Regional in 2012.

Rowan joined 4,000 other delegates from across the nation at the meeting and spoke at three breakout sessions titled “Running a Successful Chapter.” In ten minute presentations, Rowan offered suggestions on developing board of director leadership, volunteer engagement, and strong operational practices.

Also, Rowan accepted a Platinum Award on behalf of the Kansas Healthcare Engineers Association for successful efforts in training participating hospitals on best methods in achieving Joint Commission accreditations, compliance with Fire Marshal guidelines, and maintaining mechanical aspects, boilers and other mechanical needs necessary to efficiently run a hospital.

***

GARDEN CITY – Garden City Public Works Director Sam Curran has been named interim director for the Garden City Neighborhood and Development Services.

The appointment is effective July 26 with the departure of Kaleb Kentner. Curran will also continue his duties as Director of Public Works until the post is filled, with the search for a new director for Neighborhood and Development Services underway.

***

HESSTON – Hesston College announced Dr. Carren Moham as its new Associate Academic Dean. Moham will start her new role in August.

The role is a newly formed position at Hesston, replacing the Dean of Student Success post formerly held by Deb Roth. Roth was named Vice President of Student Life in May.

Moham’s role will be to coordinate student success initiatives within academics, provide time and attention to faculty development and mentoring, and work alongside the Vice President of Academics.

Moham earned a Doctor of Musical Arts (D.M.A.) degree in vocal health and black music history from the Ohio State University (Columbus), as well as a master’s degree in vocal performance from the University of Oklahoma (Norman) and a bachelor’s degree in education from Northeastern State University (Tahlequah, Okla.).

She served on the faculty of Illinois Wesleyan University (Bloomington) for 16 years where she taught private voice and held administrative roles as junior faculty advisor and mentor, vice-chair of the faculty development committee, student academic advisor, co-chair of the multicultural study group, and advisor and fundraiser for the offices of the president and provost.

She has presented at conferences on topics ranging from closing the achievement gap to student retention and has led workshops on cultural competence and college preparedness.

***

A Kansas high school skilled trades teacher is among 50 teachers or teacher teams from across the country named last week as semifinalists for the 2019 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.

Mark Meyer, who teaches agricultural education at Marion High School in Marion, and his skilled trades program are in the running for a share of $1 million in total cash awards.

An independent panel of judges chose Meyer from among a field of 749 skilled trades teachers who applied for the prize. The semifinalists – some competing as individuals and some as teacher teams – hail from 26 states and specialize in trades including manufacturing, welding, construction, automotive and agriculture mechanics.

Meyer has more than 30 years’ experience teaching agriculture and welding.

Growing up on a dairy farm gave him early experience with fixing equipment. His passion for teaching skilled trades comes from his belief that students learn best by applying what they learn. Meyer’s students pursue activities that reinforce physical science concepts, like studying Bernoulli’s principle before designing wind turbine blades to maximize power production.

Meyer is also a teacher leader, training dozens of teachers nationwide in the Curriculum for Agriculture Science Education (CASE) course in agriculture power and technology and in mechanical systems in agriculture.

The 2019 semifinalists now advance to a second round of competition, where they will be asked to respond to online expert-led video learning modules designed to solicit their insights and creative ideas about teaching practices. Two rounds of judging will narrow the field to 18 finalists and the three first-place and 15 second-place winners will be announced Oct. 24.

First-place winners each receive $100,000, with $70,000 going to their school’s skilled trades program and $30,000 to the teacher or teacher team. Second-place winners receive $35,000 for their school and $15,000 to the teacher.